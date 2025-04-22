RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan & Oman's Ambassador to Russia sign a memorandum of cooperation between RT Arabic & Oman

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan and Oman's Ambassador to Russia sign a memorandum of cooperation between RT Arabic and Oman.

Also,

Russia's Rossiya Segodnya international media group and Oman's ONA sign memorandum of understanding

The document was signed Dmitry Kiselev, general director of the Sputnik News Agency's parent company Rossiya Segodnya, and Omani Ambassador to Russia Hamoud bin Salim Al Tuwaih on Tuesday in Moscow.

The document exchange ceremony took place following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said in the Kremlin.