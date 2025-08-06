RUSSIA Removes Restrictions on Deploying Intermediate Range Missiles due to West's Direct THREAT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia says it no longer will abide by its self-imposed moratorium on intermediate-range missiles.
Russia Removes Restrictions on Deploying Ground-Based Missiles - Kremlin.
Russia ‘no longer considers itself bound’ by nuclear treaty with US.
The “actions of Western countries” are creating a “direct threat” to Russian security.
Moscow was planning to deploy its new Oreshnik missiles on the territory of its neighbor and ally Belarus later this year.
