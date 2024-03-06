Elon Musk This is far worse than 911 and they are hiding it Redacted with Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mirrored Content
Elon Musk says what the Biden administration is doing at the U.S. border is worse than the 9/11 attacks. New documents reveal the Biden administration has been flying illegal immigrants to different parts of the country but they won't reveal where! This is an invasion pure and simple.