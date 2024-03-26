BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
NOW (( THEY )) Are Visible, AND ( THEY ) Hate Truth, Morality, Or Anyone that is NOT THEM - BlueBood
112 views • 03/26/2024

The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel

https://youtu.be/_P1wd7bmyPk?si=ILxi5G3fkuni4jsp Quotation from original video description….”The Word 454. anoia ► Strong's Concordance anoia: folly, foolishness Original Word: ἄνοια, ας, ἡ Part of Speech: Noun, Feminine Transliteration: anoia Phonetic Spelling: (an'-oy-ah) Definition: folly, foolishness Usage: folly, madness, foolishness. HELPS Word-studies Cognate: 454 ánoia (from 1 /A privative meaning "no" and 3563 /noús,"mind") – properly, "no-mind" referring to irrational behavior (mindless actions); "lack of sense" (WP, 2, 83) which easily degenerates into "a state of extreme anger that suggests an "incapacity to use one's mind – extreme fury, great rage" (L & N, 1, 88.183). Derangement is defined as the state of being mentally ill and unable to think or act in a controlled way. Synonyms for "deranged" include: mad, crazy, distracted, frantic, frenzied, irrational, maddened, crazed, demented, and unbalanced."

https://show-notes.net/

http://www.kleckfiles.com/

https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384

https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

https://jonathankleckuncensored.weebly.com/

https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee


jesus christend timethe truth
