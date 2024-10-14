BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
All Aware EP 410 - In A Galaxy Far Far Away, Or NOT!
All Aware Podcast
All Aware Podcast
16 views • 7 months ago

On this episode, Nathan links up with Echo on the Nightwatch Channel to interview Alisa Saoni, an awakened spiritualist, UFO Contactee, musician, and patriot who walks us through her awakening and experiences with "extra-terrestrials", God, and being shown a 60,000ft view of Earth and the matrix we live in! Be prepared to be enlightened!



FOLLOW OUR GUEST HERE:


Facebook: / alisat5000

Instagram: / alisat5000

Twitter (X): N/A

Email: [email protected]


Rumble https://rumble.com/user/allawarepodcast

Utube / @truerantsnetwork

Brighteon TV https://www.brighteon.com/channels/al...

Facebook / allawarepodcast

Twitter / allawareshow

Apple https://podcasts.apple.com/nz/podcast...


Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EchoHotelNigh...

Utube / @echohotel605

Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...

politicslovealiensufoascensionlightlifematrixearthgreatawakeningdisclosuresspuapnathanroshawnechohotelallawarepodcastalisasaonispacerace
