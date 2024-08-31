Nick Fuentes talks about people accusing him of being a "democrat shill" due to him not supporting Trump because he is controlled by Jеws.

Nick Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) talks about people accusing him of being a "democrat shill" due to him not supporting Trump because he is controlled by Jеws.





"Did we seriously forget that Jеws run the wоrld and not Democrats?"





https://x.com/scksgrypr/status/1818130984690479533





Cozy.tv: https://cozy.tv/nick

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/nickjfuentes

Telegram: https://t.me/nickjfuentes

Twitter: https://x.com/nickjfuentes

Cozy.tv Telegram: http://t.me/cozytvofficial

America First HQ Telegram: http://t.me/AmericaFirstHQ

AF Clips Telegram: https://t.me/AFClips3

Website: https://nicholasjfuentes.com

Gab: https://gab.com/realnickjfuentes

Periscope: https://pscp.tv/NickJFuentes

AFPAC: https://afpac.events

America First Foundation: https://americafirstfoundation.org

Cozy TV America First Foundation: http://Cozy.tv/AFF