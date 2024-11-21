BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - November 18, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
8 views • 6 months ago

Episode 2424 - Why is medical care causing issues and deaths in so many? -Will having FRK Jr. in office bring to light what the medical complex allows in our bodies that isn’t healthy? -Does time in nature reduce emotional distress in children? -What democrat governor is a huge pusher and encourager of sex transition? -Star Wars movie and projects have been cancelled because? -Why are New Jersey residents battling Verizon? -What additives is FRK Jr. taking aim to take out? -What does high fructose sugar do to the body? -Did our government health officials fail us in 2020 when they used no studies? -Will walking add more years to your life? -The importance of keeping your body mineral balanced? -Pentagon fails 7th audit, where did $824 Billion dollars go? -Where can you get a gladiator experience? -Do most politicians have a PR firm? -Does intravenous vitamin C help with sepsis? -More young men are more religious than young women?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventspoliticsgodjesuskabbalahchristianreligionmedicineilluminatisupplementsfreemasonredemption
