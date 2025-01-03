BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WARNING: FALSE FLAG SEASON BEGINS! - 2025 Starts With Manufactured Terror Attacks! - Who Benefits?
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
1002 views • 6 months ago

Josh Sigurdson reports on the false flag season kicking off as 2025 begins, ensuring us that the chaos in the world isn't going away quite yet.

In New Orleans, a man rammed down innocent civilians and opened fire on New Year's eve/day in the French Quarter. Initially the FBI said it wasn't terrorism. Then they said it was and that he acted with a bunch of people including a woman who planted IEDs throughout the city. Then they claimed he acted alone.

In front of Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas, a Cybertruck exploded with fireworks and bombs after the driver killed himself.

Both of these people rented through Turo. Both of them were stationed at Fort Bragg. The Trump Hotel attacker was Special Ops and was still active duty. The New Orleans attacker was in the military there. Ryan Routh, the alleged attempted assassin of Trump on a golf course months ago also was stationed at Fort Bragg and worked for the Ukrainian intelligence service.

This is clearly a Mossad/Cia operation to cause destabilization, fear and emergency orders while "justifying" the mass murder World War 3's manufactured campaigns will incur.

Just like the Christmas Market attacker who called himself a "Zionist-Atheist" and was wanted for child trafficking.

We have entered False Flag Season and they're stoking chaos before our eyes. As we predicted for 2025.

Do NOT fall for it.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


World Alternative Media

2025



terrorismnewsfalse flagnew orleanselon musk
