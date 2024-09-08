NO POLIO BUT PLENTY OF POLIO BIOWEAPONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The WHO got a pause in the Israeli-Gaza War to allow UN murderers to give over 200,000 Gaza babies and children the LIVE DANGEROUS ORAL POLIO VACCINE, a concoction that paralyzed the lungs of millions in the 1950's. Please be aware that there has not been a reported indigenously wild acquired case of polio since 1979. What in the world are these psychopaths doing?
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator. You can follow her Substack at https://substack.com/@drjaneruby and her work on Rumble.com/c/drjaneruby
