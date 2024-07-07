Razer Wire built by UKR along the Tisza River on the border of the Transcarpathian region

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A strong defense line of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Razer Wire built by the enemy along the Tisza River on the border of the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine and neighboring Romania to prevent draft dodgers in Ukraine from escaping the country
We are waiting for minefields and machine gun towers.