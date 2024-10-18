Watch MSBNC anchor blame MEN for Kamala s POLLING DISASTER | Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In 2016, Democrats sold us the line that Republicans were sexist and that is why Hillary Clinton lost the presidency. They're selling that nonsense again with Kamala Harris. It's sexism, not her utter vapid lack of policy clearly! Masculinity is the problem, they say! But is it?