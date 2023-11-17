New Yorks Cities in Crisis due to Poverty- Homelessness- and Crime

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New York's Cities in Crisis: New York is one of the wealthiest states in the United States, but it is also home to a growing crisis of homelessness, poverty, and crime. Homelessness is also a major problem in New York. Crime is also a concern in New York's cities
Poverty, homelessness, and crime are three of the most pressing issues facing New York's cities today.