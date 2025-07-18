Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 12–18 July 2025

❗️ From 12 to 18 July, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out five group strikes with air-based high-precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles to hit Ukrainian defence industry enterprises, infrastructure of military airfields, facilities for assembling and storing attack unmanned aerial vehicles and uncrewed surface vehicles, arsenals, depots of fuel and materiel, TCC facilities, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Degtyarnoye (Kharkov region).

💥 Russian troops hit units of two mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

↗️ In Sumy region, they continued advancing to the depths of the enemy's defence. They hit manpower and hardware clusters of three mechanised brigades, two air assault brigades, one jaeger brigade, three assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ Over the week, the AFU losses amounted to more than 1,180 troops, 17 armoured fighting vehicles, and 47 motor vehicles in the area of responsibility of the Sever Group of Forces.

▪️ Twenty-eight field artillery guns and six ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 The Zapad Group's units improved the tactical situation. They inflicted fire damage on four mechanised brigades, two assault brigades, one airmobile brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and three territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,550 troops, one tank, 11 armoured fighting vehicles, including one HMMWV armoured vehicle, and one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier.

▪️ In total, Russian troops neutralised 113 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, including three NATO-made units, 14 electronic warfare stations, and 33 ammunition depots.

🚩 Elements of the Yug Group of Forces continued to advance to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Petrovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 They also hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one airmobile brigade, one assault brigade, and one mountain assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and two territorial defence brigades.

▪️ The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,040 troops and one armoured vehicle in this direction during the week. Moreover, 26 motor vehicles, 13 field artillery guns, six electronic warfare stations, and 17 ammunition and materiel depots were neutralised.

↗️ The Tsentr Group's units continued offensive operations on the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic and Dnepropetrovsk region.

🚩 They liberated Nikolayevka, Mayak, and Popov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Furthermore, they inflicted fire damage on units of four mechanised brigades, one air assault brigade, one mountain assault brigade, one airborne brigade of the AFU, two marine brigades, two territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades.





▪️ The enemy lost up to 2,975 troops and 16 armoured fighting vehicles. Thirty-three motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns were eliminated.

🚩 Over the past week, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated the settlements of Karla Marksa, Voskresenka, Novokhatskoye (DPR) and Malinovka (Zaporozhye reg).

💥 Moreover, they hit manpower and hardware of five mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigades, and one national guard brigade.

▪️AFU sustained losses of more than 1,330 troops, 2 tanks, 13 armoured fighting vehics, 78 motor vehics, 16 field artill guns, & 7 electronic warfare stations.

🚩 Dnepr GOFs liberated Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye reg). Hit formations of 2 mech'd brigs, one mtn assault brig, one coastal defence brig of the AFU, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

▪️ The AFU lost more than 420 troops and 62 motor vehicles. Moreover, 52 electronic warfare stations, 24 ammunition, materiel, and fuel depots were neutralised.

🎯 Over the week, Russia's air defence systems have shot down two U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, two Neptune long-range guided missiles, 28 guided aerial bombs, and 1,387 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the SMO, the enemy has lost:

🔹 664 aircraft,

🔹 283 helicopters,

🔹 70,353 unmanned aerial vehicles,

🔹 619 anti-aircraft missile systems,

🔹 24,249 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

🔹 1,577 MLRS combat vehicles,

🔹 27,529 field artillery guns and mortars,

🔹 38,351 special military vehicles.