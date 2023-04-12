BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Here’s How Schizophrenia Can Impact Your Health
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
62 views • 04/12/2023

"How badly can schizophrenia affect someone's life?

In this video, Joe Pierre, MD, a Unit Chief of the adult inpatient psychiatry service at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital in clinics. This is all part of University of California, U C S F, discusses how schizophrenia can affect someone.

According to Dr. Pierre, schizophrenia in its chronic and severe state can be EXTREMELY functionally impairing. ⚠️

He adds that most patients with schizophrenia are unable to work, as functional deficits often persist over time, and it is unlikely to see improvements in functionality in such individuals. 👀

To learn more about Joe and his work, click https://drjoepierre.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
schizophreniaschizopsychotic-disorders
