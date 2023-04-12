Here’s How Schizophrenia Can Impact Your Health

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"How badly can schizophrenia affect someone's life?
In this video, Joe Pierre, MD, a Unit Chief of the adult inpatient psychiatry service at the Langley Porter Psychiatric Hospital in clinics. This is all part of University of California, U C S F, discusses how schizophrenia can affect someone.
According to Dr. Pierre, schizophrenia in its chronic and severe state can be EXTREMELY functionally impairing. ⚠️
He adds that most patients with schizophrenia are unable to work, as functional deficits often persist over time, and it is unlikely to see improvements in functionality in such individuals. 👀
