Imagination by Media: "Da 6 million Holocaustre..."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
simon krimms
@simkrimms
Hi
@CommunityNotes
I see you've referenced the Encyclopedia Britannica (the only non-Jewish source provided). As the purpose of community notes is to clarify facts, you should let people know the 1968 edition does not contain the word "Holocaust". Do better next time, Moshe 🙂