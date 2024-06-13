The Dionysus of Rock's Tragic End (2024)

The Final Days of Jim Morrison

It was in 1971 that Jim Morrison reached the summit! With 6 years of intensive career, 6 albums and 200 concerts, nothing seemed to stop the emblematic figure of the Doors.

And yet, the man we called the Dionysus of rock met a tragic end at the age of 27 years old. Illustrated by numerous testimonies and archive images, we return with this report on the last days of this rock icon, consumed by the torments of a star's life.

Born: December 08, 1943, Melbourne, FL - Died: July 03, 1971, Paris, France