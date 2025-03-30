Spirit of Prophecy Sunday Service 03/30/2025

Sunday School Teaching: How to Get a Revelation of Scripture

Sunday School Teacher: Apostle Stan Johnson

Sunday Message: Easter or Passover?

Sunday Teacher: Apostle Lou Young

