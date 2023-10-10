October 10, 2023 Rafi Farber - U.S. Strengthens Military Posture in Middle East Following Hamas Attack on Israel -- The End Game War of Gog and Magog, and Jewish Law on Hostages

Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III announces U.S. force posture changes in the Middle East, including movement of the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, to bolster regional deterrence following a terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel.

In a significant policy decision, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III released a statement on October 8, 2023, outlining changes in the U.S. military posture in the Middle East. These changes come as a direct response to the terrorist attack carried out by Hamas against Israel. Austin disclosed a series of strategic military deployments aimed at strengthening regional deterrence.



Immediate Response to the Crisis



Secretary Austin initiated immediate actions to escalate the U.S. military presence in the Middle East. The USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, along with multiple classes of guided missile destroyers and cruisers, has been moved to the Eastern Mediterranean. Furthermore, U.S. Air Force fighter aircraft, including F-35, F-15, F-16, and A-10 squadrons, have been augmented in the region.

