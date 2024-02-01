Death to... ""them".

For a more illustrative slam dunk argument stopper on this subject see the last 11 minutes of this video:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jjggmKGXQGqc/
I will also add this one, where I still agree with Ted on the Edomite/Ishmaelite aspects, but this adds a good bit more "color" (pun intended) to the issue and how man broke away into societal differences.
https://www.brighteon.com/dbfef0f6-c839-410b-a40a-7dc4488ef516
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.