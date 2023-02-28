© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p29xqbd1f2d
2/26/2023 Miles Guo: For Chinese people living outside of the Communist China, all information received is either from the CCP or its media channels because online search in simplified Chinese characters is all controlled by the Communist Party
#overseasChinese #ChineseMedia #SimplifiedChinese #TraditionalChinese
2/26/2023 文贵直播：中国人即使肉身在墙外，你的心你的行为你的思想你的信息收到的全是共产党的，因为简体中文搜索都被中共控制了
#海外华人 #华人媒体 #简体字 #繁体字