Blinken explains the plan until January, 20th. 

The Biden administration will announce the latest $1.2 billion aid package for Ukraine under the USAI program in the coming days, Reuters reported, citing sources.

This is not a quick shipment of weapons from military warehouses but contracts for production. Weapons can reach Ukraine "in months or even years."

At the same time, unnamed Ukrainian officials told Bloomberg that Biden had decided to step up aid to Ukraine "too late" and that it was now "heading toward a bitter settlement."

They say Zelensky "may be forced to leave swathes of territory in limbo in exchange for security guarantees that fall short of the NATO membership he has asked for."