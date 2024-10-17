Sheila Snow Interview

Sheila Snow knew Rene Caisse personally and helped her procure herbs for Essiac Tea. She was a trained herbalist and wrote the first books that documented Rene Caisse's Essiac Tea, THE ESSENCE OF ESSIAC & ESSIAC ESSENTIALS.

Sheila assembled a large bodty of documentation about Essiac Tea from Rene Caisse's clinical research records and discovered that sheep sorrel roots were very essential to the Essiac Tea formula. She is the #1 Essiac tea historian.

