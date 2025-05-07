BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Kremlin has published a video dedicated to the arrival of foreign leaders in the Russian Federation for May 9
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
102 views • 4 months ago

The Kremlin has published a video dedicated to the arrival of foreign leaders in the Russian Federation for May 9.

Adding: 

The ceasefire declared by Putin on the days of the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory has begun.

Russia, based on humanitarian considerations, declares a ceasefire from midnight on May 7-8 until midnight on May 10-11.

The fire will cease, but if there is no reciprocity from the Kiev regime, and attempts to strike Russian positions or objects continue, then an adequate response will be given immediately, Peskov emphasized.

