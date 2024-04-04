ELI-10A: The Apocalypse Has Arrived - Eclipse 2024 End Times Prophecy, part 1 - f/Pastor Eli James

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a MUST SEE presentation. Pastor Eli James joins Professor Truth for almost 3 hours of Truth that can literally help your soul escape Hell and the deceptions of our Prison Planet. Focus is on the Prophetic Significance of the 2024 Eclipse, but also a deep dive into Revelation 12 and The Holy Feast days. This is a game changer teaching for the True Remnant. If you want to be protected by the New Testament Passover, you need to understand what is taught in this video. SHARE with the Lost World heading to perdition. Professor Truth
Eurofolk radio: http://eurofolkradio.com
Eli James - Prophetic significance of 2024 eclipse: http://eurofolkradio.com/2024/04/01/bl-update-on-the-prophetic-significance-of-the-april-eclipse/
Slides: https://d.pr/v/TKdXhW
Show Notes: https://d.pr/f/3YUet5