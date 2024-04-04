BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ELI-10A: The Apocalypse Has Arrived - Eclipse 2024 End Times Prophecy, part 1 - f/Pastor Eli James
758 views • 04/04/2024

This is a MUST SEE presentation.  Pastor Eli James joins Professor Truth for almost 3 hours of Truth that can literally help your soul escape Hell and the deceptions of our Prison Planet.  Focus is on the Prophetic Significance of the 2024 Eclipse, but also a deep dive into Revelation 12 and The Holy Feast days.  This is a game changer teaching for the True Remnant.  If you want to be protected by the New Testament Passover, you need to understand what is taught in this video.  SHARE with the Lost World heading to perdition.  Professor Truth

Eurofolk radio: http://eurofolkradio.com

Eli James - Prophetic significance of 2024 eclipse: http://eurofolkradio.com/2024/04/01/bl-update-on-the-prophetic-significance-of-the-april-eclipse/

Slides: https://d.pr/v/TKdXhW

Show Notes: https://d.pr/f/3YUet5

jesus christaliensbible studyhitlerdemonsspiritual warfareilluminatimark of the beastend timesufosfallen angelschristian identityreptiliansetsunderground basesalien abductioncovidserpent seedpastor eli jamesprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that matterseclipse 2024
