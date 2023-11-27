BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Decentralize.TV - Episode 23, Nov 27, 2023 - Legendary CryptoNote developer Andrey Sabelnikov unveils ZANO, a revolutionary privacy-oriented crypto ecosystem
Andrey Sabelnikov is a legend in the world of privacy cryptocurrency due to his lead involvement in the CryptoNote project.

Today, he is found with Zano, a revolutionary privacy-oriented crypto ecosystem that is emerging with great anticipation from crypto observers and advocates.


Learn more about Zano at Zano.org

mike adamscryptocurrencyprivacytechnologycryptodecentralizationdecentralizeddtvtodd pitnercryptonotezanoandrew sabelnikov
