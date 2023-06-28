Judge Napolitano - Judging Freedom Ukraine War - Is Moscow Lying? | Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Judging FreedomJudge Napolitano | Colonel Douglas Macgregor

Macgregor: ‘You really do have to use your best troops, the people that are most custom to operating under fire. Having soldiers that have been under fire before is helpful. They have a more sober mind of the operation.’



‘Ukraines are very tenacious fighters, let there be no doubt about it Ukrainians are good soldiers.’

Napolitano: ‘You mentioned the advantage of having experience soldiers, and of course you, yourself have much experience under fire. Is it instinctual, like muscle memory.You just instinctively know what to do at the right moment, on the basis of having been there before?‘

Macgregor: ‘All discipline is a form of habit.’

“Much depends on how rigorously and frequently you have trained. You have to train on a scale that we rarely do at peacetime. So that you reach a point where it comes naturally to do what is right and what makes sense.”



