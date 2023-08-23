Manna - Toward a New Understanding of Nature [2003 - Simon G Powell]

https://youtu.be/_xfe7g-3Xuk http://www.simongpowell.com





After graduating from UCL in 1992, Simon G. Powell suffered an extended bout of 'mushroom fever' brought on by excessive psilocybin use.

After this 'mushroom fever' subsided, he was left with a case of chronic biophilia.

This curious condition, which turned out to be permanent and quite stimulating, led him to write a number of unorthodox books - including The Psilocybin Solution (2011), Darwin's Unfinished Business (2012) and Magic Mushroom Explorer (2015 - a promo video is below).

He also felt compelled to write and direct two radical film documentaries: Manna and Metanoia