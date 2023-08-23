Manna - Toward a New Understanding of Nature [2003 - Simon G Powell]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://youtu.be/_xfe7g-3Xuk http://www.simongpowell.com
After graduating from UCL in 1992, Simon G. Powell suffered an extended bout of 'mushroom fever' brought on by excessive psilocybin use.
After this 'mushroom fever' subsided, he was left with a case of chronic biophilia.
This curious condition, which turned out to be permanent and quite stimulating, led him to write a number of unorthodox books - including The Psilocybin Solution (2011), Darwin's Unfinished Business (2012) and Magic Mushroom Explorer (2015 - a promo video is below).
He also felt compelled to write and direct two radical film documentaries: Manna and Metanoia