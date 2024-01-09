Create New Account
"Evil & Destructive" - Bishop Strickland REACTS to Chris Christie's LGBT Stance Citing Pope Francis
"Evil & Destructive." — Bishop Strickland REACTS to Chris Christie's LGBT Stance Citing Pope Francis

Watch the full show now and get even more great insight, including Bishop Joseph Strickland's critical analysis of Pope Francis’ actions, suggesting that Pope Francis and Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández are using a “sleight of hand” approach to undermine traditional Catholic teachings on the family. Pope Francis’ rift between Church doctrine and his leadership of confusion is sparking international backlash from bishops across the world in a way that can no longer be ignored or denied. The Shadow Church’s most aggressive attacks on Tradition are on full display just days into 2024.


Watch the full show here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/bishop-strickland-pope-francis-using-sleight-of-hand-to-undermine-catholic-teaching/?utm_source=banned

