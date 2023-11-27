In recent days, the Russian military has achieved an important tactical success in the Donbass. An industrial zone in the southeastern part of Avdeevka came under their control.



While this is only a small part of the town its capture has important strategic and psychological consequences for both sides.

Avdeevka, and especially its southeastern part, was continuously fortified by Ukrainian troops during the war in the Donbass. The town was turning into a springboard for the Ukrainian offensive on Donetsk. Various glorified units of the Donbass militia suffered losses in heavy battles in the industrial zone since 2015.

The fighting did not stop after Russia entered the war. The Russian assault on the area began on November 9. The main role in the operation was reportedly played by the ‘Veterans’ assault brigade. Russian forces crossed the Donetsk Ring Road, reached the outskirts and began fighting Ukraine from several directions. They had to destroy several heavily fortified Ukrainian positions, which were equipped with underground tunnels and firing positions with heavy machine guns with a good view all around. Ukrainian servicemen held their defense there for several days, despite the heavy fire of Russian tanks.

November 24 was the key day of the assault. Ukrainian operational headquarters left the industrial zone by order of their supreme command. Ukrainian officers left their soldiers to continue a meaningless defense. Having set fire to the headquarters, they headed north on foot. On the same day, initial reports claimed that Russia was in control of the area.

As of November 27, the Russian military is completing the mop up operation, as remnants of the Ukrainian army are still hiding in some basements.

Russians are now strengthening the front line of defense, preparing for further offensive operations. Ukrainians are trying to launch local counterattacks, but in vain.

They were forced to retreat northwest to the residential areas. One of their new strongholds is the Baykovoe Cemetery. Unlike its southern part, which is coming under Russian control, the town of Avdeevka is located in a lowland.

The advance in the industrial zone in the southeast has become a great threat to the Ukrainian forces remaining in the forest area of the country complex Tsarskaya Okhota – the southern gate of the town. Ukrainian retreat from there is only a matter of time.

The battle for Avdeevka is one of the key battles for Donbass. It allows Russia to destroy the nest of Ukrainian Nazis, from where they have been shelling Donetsk and its outskirts for years, killing thousands of civilians.

The Russian advance confirms that the Russian army is successfully applying the experience of liberating the Donbass, after victories in Bakhmut, Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Soledar, Rubezhnoe, Mariupol, etc. The Ukrainian army did not take a single city with a fight in this war.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front