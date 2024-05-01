BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
50+ days Factorio play time [part 3]
4 views • 12 months ago

factorio.com

PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1

RESEARCHES:

-----------

0:05 - Battery

1:05 - Induction power

4:04 - Carbon chemistry

4:59 - Electric refining furnace

6:09 - Improved thermodynamic power

7:53 - Lab research speed 2

8:29 - Aluminium metallurgy

11:17 - Water transport

12:38 - Oversea energy distribution

13:34 - Toolbelt

14:14 - Tungsten metallurgy

16:49 - Advanced electronics

18:13 - Fluid wagon

20:03 - Refined ore processing

21:14 - Mining productivity 2

22:12 - Improved chemistry

23:30 - Fast inserter

25:09 - Miniloader

26:13 - Automation 2

27:43 - Flour

29:42 - Fish cooking

31:37 - Meat grinding

34:05 - Frying

36:34 - Salads

37:43 - Energy usage efficiency 3

38:24 - Lubricant

39:25 - Alloy steel parts

40:24 - Scattergun turrets

42:04 - Military 3

45:02 - Explosive rocketry

46:57 - Fermentation

48:58 - Seasoning

50:40 - Complex meals

51:48 - Energy usage efficiency 4

52:29 - More Energy 3

54:26 - First aid

55:58 - Natural gas refining

57:31 - Kvaerner process

59:10 - Advanced oil processing

1:00:25 - Plastics 2

1:02:02 - Circuit network

1:13:02 - Better Cable Making

1:14:03 - Pipe Meter

1:15:42 - Santas Nixie Tube Display 1

1:17:39 - Electric energy accumulators

1:19:43 - Lab research speed 3

1:20:18 - Automated rail transportation

1:23:12 - Rail signals

1:26:40 - Breaking force 1

1:27:18 - Railway 2


Keywords
more-miniloaderscheaper-miniloaderswireless-circuit-networkqs-cable-making-modcablemakingpipe-metersantas-nixie-tube-display
