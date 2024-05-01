50+ days Factorio play time [part 3]

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PLAYLIST: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/325a082b-8574-49b6-8a26-f50bb93dbef3?index=1
RESEARCHES:
-----------
0:05 - Battery
1:05 - Induction power
4:04 - Carbon chemistry
4:59 - Electric refining furnace
6:09 - Improved thermodynamic power
7:53 - Lab research speed 2
8:29 - Aluminium metallurgy
11:17 - Water transport
12:38 - Oversea energy distribution
13:34 - Toolbelt
14:14 - Tungsten metallurgy
16:49 - Advanced electronics
18:13 - Fluid wagon
20:03 - Refined ore processing
21:14 - Mining productivity 2
22:12 - Improved chemistry
23:30 - Fast inserter
25:09 - Miniloader
26:13 - Automation 2
27:43 - Flour
29:42 - Fish cooking
31:37 - Meat grinding
34:05 - Frying
36:34 - Salads
37:43 - Energy usage efficiency 3
38:24 - Lubricant
39:25 - Alloy steel parts
40:24 - Scattergun turrets
42:04 - Military 3
45:02 - Explosive rocketry
46:57 - Fermentation
48:58 - Seasoning
50:40 - Complex meals
51:48 - Energy usage efficiency 4
52:29 - More Energy 3
54:26 - First aid
55:58 - Natural gas refining
57:31 - Kvaerner process
59:10 - Advanced oil processing
1:00:25 - Plastics 2
1:02:02 - Circuit network
1:13:02 - Better Cable Making
1:14:03 - Pipe Meter
1:15:42 - Santas Nixie Tube Display 1
1:17:39 - Electric energy accumulators
1:19:43 - Lab research speed 3
1:20:18 - Automated rail transportation
1:23:12 - Rail signals
1:26:40 - Breaking force 1
1:27:18 - Railway 2