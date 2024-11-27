☢️ "All of Russia's nuclear weapons are ready for use" – a Russian defector told the BBC that the West should not let its guard down.

Adding:

❗️The deployment of US medium-range missiles on Japanese territory would pose a threat to Russia's security, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says, adding that Moscow will be forced to "take the necessary appropriate steps to strengthen its own defense capabilities" in response.

Adding, from China:

Liu Liange, the former chairman of the Bank of China, has been sentenced to death with a two-year reprieve for corruption and illegal activities. Specifically, he was found guilty of accepting bribes totaling over 121 million yuan (approximately $16.8 million) and illegally issuing loans.