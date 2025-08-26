You don't even own your own Medical History, the gov't needs to make money from it - RFK Jr. explains

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More news in American healthcare:
RFK Jr. says the 60 largest tech companies will permit Americans to access their personal health data, monetized without permission for years: "You're going to be able to see by next year all of your health records on your cell phone."
You don't even own your own medical history, the government needs to make money from it.