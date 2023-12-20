Hooray for Israel look at this terrorist getting wrapped in her burial shrouds. This is another one that will not kill an Israel. I mean look at them. They definitely look like a terrorist to me. How about you? To be buried in a cemetery we even let our terrorist have their final resting place. Oh that’s right we’re gonna wait till they bury them and then we’re gonna bomb their burial place. Also, that’s what a good Zionist does







In Gaza's land of sorrow, where death reigns supreme,

Israel's hand unleashes cruelty, unchained and extreme.

The colonization of a people, long oppressed and denied,

Leaves only rubble and ashes, as hope dies.

The cries for help go unheard, as the world turns away,

As if the lives of Palestinians hold no value or sway.

The war crimes committed, with impunity and might,

Leave Gaza's children scarred, both body and sight.

But still we stand together, for justice and peace,

Against the tide of oppression, we must release.

Our voices raised in solidarity, we'll never cease,

To cry out for freedom, and put an end to this tease.

For in Gaza's land of sorrow, we see the face of pain,

And the strength of a people, who'll never be tamed.

Their resilience and courage, will forever remain,

A beacon of hope, in the darkness of this shame.

So let us stand together, hand in hand,

And fight for a future, where all are free.

For in Gaza's land of sorrow, we'll find our strength,

And together, we'll rise, and bring an end to this length.



