EXCLUSIVE: Will RFK, Jr. Change Glenn's Mind?
High Hopes
High Hopes
33 views • 04/18/2024

Glenn Beck


Apr 17, 2024


Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. once called Glenn a traitor because he thought Glenn's opinions on climate change were "dangerous" and should be shut down. But now, he's one of the biggest CRITICS of censorship. So, what changed? Glenn decided to sit down with the independent presidential candidate to find out.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6el7fnmMLc

censorshippresidential candidateglenn beckrobert f kennedy jrrfk jrchange mind
