Trump & Bibi have a quickie scheduled for Monday.

Trump in Florida for Grand Opening of 'Alligator Alcatraz'.

Answers a few questions about other things.

The U.S. Senate approved President Donald Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill", which involves reducing federal taxes and increasing spending on defense and security at the southern border.

The fate of the bill, which saw a tie vote in the upper chamber of Congress, was decided by Vice President J.D. Vance.

JUST IN! The Kremlin reports that Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Emmanuel Macron. The two discussed the growing conflict between Iran and Israel, as well as recent U.S. strikes on Iranian targets in the region.

Putin also emphasized that the war in Ukraine is a direct consequence of Western policy.

This was the first phone conversation between Putin and Macron in almost three years.

➡️Putin held his first phone conversation with Macron in almost three years.

➡️He stated that the Ukraine conflict is a direct result of Western policy.

➡️Putin emphasized the West spent years turning Ukraine into an anti-Russian outpost and is now prolonging the war by arming Kiev.

➡️A settlement, he said, must be comprehensive, address root causes, and reflect realities on the ground.

➡️The leaders discussed the Iran–Israel conflict and recent U.S. strikes on Iranian targets.

➡️Both stressed the importance of respecting Iran’s right to peaceful nuclear energy under the NPT, with IAEA oversight.

➡️They agreed the crisis around Iran and other regional conflicts must be resolved through diplomacy.

➡️Putin and Macron committed to continued contact for possible coordination on Middle East issues.

➡️Both acknowledged Russia and France bear special responsibility as permanent UN Security Council members for global peace and stability.



