Occupation Arrests Father and Sons in Beit Rima

The occupation continuously targets the Rimawi family in the town of Beit Rima. An example of this is the family of the child prisoner Yahya Rimawi, where the father, Muhammad Mubtasam Rimawi, the son Mubtasam Rimawi, and the second son, the child Yahya Rimawi, are all arrested. It is worth noting that Yahya was previously arrested and released in the last deal between the resistance and the occupation last year, and was re-arrested two and a half months after his release.
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 12/01/2025
