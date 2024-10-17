© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Journalist questioning Smirkula:
“How Many More Patients Burned Alive Is Enough?
Miller: "We don’t want to see any."
Report Prem: "US has said again and again that no civilian loss is acceptable, 10000 deaths ago, 20000 deaths ago, how does it mean anything without policy shift."
Miller: "Question leaves out burden that Hamas bears, using human shields and not trying to get a ceasefire."
Source @Real World News
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/