BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unvaccinated Dating, Breastmilk & Blood donations. Parental Rifts Over Vax Choices | Ep 106
We The Patriots USA
We The Patriots USACheckmark Icon
107 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
1471 views • 08/06/2023



After experiencing heart problems, ovarian cists and more following the Gardasil HPV Vaccine, Shelby Thomson began her journey toward creating Unjected.com, the world’s first unvaccinated dating site, that has now grown into connecting unvaccinated blood donors, breastmilk donors and more, in partnership with the Wellness Company.Show more


Thomson joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA to discuss the amount of people they have seen get married through Unjected and how her own relationships fell apart on the topic of vaccines, therefore why starting a relationship based on common opinions around this topic has been the key to many of their Unjected success stories.


The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!


UNJECTED.com


FREE HPV Vaccine Resource Guide! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, stats our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. (Devotionals and recipes coming soon!) https://teryngregson.com/newsletter


Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/


Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/


Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA


Show less

CSID: 4861be87cc03d5e8



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
vaccinepatriotsresource
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy