Air control: Airborne Troops' artillery and assault units operate against AFU strongpoint
Russian paratroopers destroyed about 20 Ukrainian nationalists in one of the directions of the special military operation.
◽️ Using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance units detected a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) heading to a forestry plantation for deploying a strongpoint and ordnance depot.
💥 Their coordinates were transmitted to the artillery command post. The enemy was eliminated by precise strikes.
💥 The resistance of the rest of nationalist was neutralised by massive attack, launched by the armament, mounted on the BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, and the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers.