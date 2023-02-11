Air Control - Airborne Troops' Artillery & Assault units operate against AFU strongpoint.

Air control: Airborne Troops' artillery and assault units operate against AFU strongpoint

Russian paratroopers destroyed about 20 Ukrainian nationalists in one of the directions of the special military operation.

◽️ Using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance units detected a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) heading to a forestry plantation for deploying a strongpoint and ordnance depot.

💥 Their coordinates were transmitted to the artillery command post. The enemy was eliminated by precise strikes.

💥 The resistance of the rest of nationalist was neutralised by massive attack, launched by the armament, mounted on the BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, and the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers.