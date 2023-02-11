BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Air Control - Airborne Troops' Artillery & Assault units operate against AFU strongpoint.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
206 views • 02/11/2023

Air control: Airborne Troops' artillery and assault units operate against AFU strongpoint

Russian paratroopers destroyed about 20 Ukrainian nationalists in one of the directions of the special military operation.

◽️ Using unmanned aerial vehicles, reconnaissance units detected a unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) heading to a forestry plantation for deploying a strongpoint and ordnance depot.

💥 Their coordinates were transmitted to the artillery command post. The enemy was eliminated by precise strikes.

💥 The resistance of the rest of nationalist was neutralised by massive attack, launched by the armament, mounted on the BTR-82A armoured personnel carriers, and the AGS-17 Plamya automatic grenade launchers.

Keywords
russiaukrainesmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy