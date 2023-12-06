Al-Qassam Brigades closely monitors Israeli soldiers concentration in tents in Juhr al Dik

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Palestinian fighters from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the right wing of Hamas, monitor the concentration of Israeli soldiers from the closest distance in tents, which are infiltrated in Juhr al-Dik, east of the central region of the Gaza Strip. Then install an explosive device and detonate it in a circular pattern around the enemy position.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY