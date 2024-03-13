National Debt Crisis - $1 TRILLION in Interest every 100 days

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rubicon was crossed in 2008 and no turning back now. 2018 to 2020 was massive QE time but since 2020 it's a Blow Out. More money accumulates in interest now every quarter than is spent for entire year on National Defense and Security. This is the real disaster all the other distractions are trying to cover-up.