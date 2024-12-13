RT News - December 13 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dec 13, 2024
rt.com
Chaos grips Syria with at least six people reportedly killed by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, using live ammunition to disperse crowds demonstrating in support of the HTS ruling militants. The US rolls out the red carpet for terrorists now in control of Syria, and we look at exactly how Washington-sponsored groups helped bring about their rule. Israel's attorney general refuses to investigate the deaths of two imprisoned Palestinians undergoing interrogations. This as four people die in the country's internal intelligence agency's custody. Outgoing US president Joe Biden signs off on another 500 million dollar military package for Ukraine. This comes as Donald Trump picks a Kiev-cautious congressman to head a Foreign Affairs House committee.