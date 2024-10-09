© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Duke Energy is preparing for over one million customers to be without power in Florida during Hurricane Milton.
⚠️ Duke Energy owns the dams that released the water in North Carolina.
⚠️ They also own Hawaiian Electric. You know...from the Lahaina, Maui fire.
⚠️ Vanguard Blackrock and State Street are the top share holders of Duke Energy.
And we're supposed to be believe these FREAK MONSTER hurricanes the size of entire countries are perfectly normal⁉️