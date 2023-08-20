FDA BACKTRACKS ON IVERMECTIN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Del BigTree at the HighWire
August 19, 2023
After years of attacks, the FDA has admitted in court that doctors have the right to prescribe Ivermectin. We take a deep look at one of the largest smear campaigns in modern history against a promising therapy. Why did so few medical professionals ignore this early treatment against the warnings of preeminent physicians like Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik?
