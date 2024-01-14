South Africa’s Foreign Minister sets Facts - says that the “Israeli Babies Stories” are Fake and that Palestinians have No Freedom

South Africa’s foreign minister says that the “Israeli Babies Stories” are fake and that Palestinians have no freedom.

Int'l Court of Justice (ICJ)

I must post the 2 best comments found with this video:

This guy is either the world's least informed idiot or he knows the truth and chooses to lie.Either way, he is neither honourable nor deserves the seat he occupies

As we all knew it was propaganda to gain the moral right and public support to murder tens of thousands of innocent people,with the sole objective of removing the Palestine itch from bibis ass.

