[Mar 19, 2015] Quest 4 Truth Episode 26 (3.8K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]

Hey everyone! We know it's been a longggg time since our last episode. Just wanted you to know, we're still here. In this episode, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba dive into Revelation chapter 7 and discuss who the 144,000 are and what they believe their purpose is.
