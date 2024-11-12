Riccardo Bosi: 45-47

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
They’re Playing The Game
* Governments are all under control.
* The next 3 months will be tough.
* The EBS will be simultaneous, but its impact around the globe will be different.
The full webcast is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (12 November 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5obsph-australiaone-party-the-green-room-12-november-2024.html