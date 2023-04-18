BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
America & Her Prophets
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
February 5th, 2023

Pastor Dean preaches on the epidemic of false prophets rising in America. The best way to identify a false prophet in the last days is if they claim that the best is yet to come, preaching peace when there is none. (Jer 6:14) Do not be deceived, war is coming swiftly and your government is not going to provide for or protect you... Ants prepare their food in the summer to store for the long winter, are you prepared?

"The prophets prophesy falsely, and the priests bear rule by their means; and my people love to have it so: and what will ye do in the end thereof?" Jeremiah 5:31


Video Links:

The Big Banks and the IMF Plan on Stealing Your Money (banned.video)

Tucker Carlson: Why We're Paranoid About The American Food Supply (rumble.com)

Keywords
americatruthscripturetribulationprophetsjeremiahdean odle
