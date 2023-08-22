ADL Defends Notorious Pedophile On Twitter Leo Frank Guilty Of Raping & Murdering 13 Year-Old Girl

Stew Peters Show





August 21, 2023





It’s time for a history lesson on the origins of the radical Anti Defamation League.

Anna Perez, host of Wrongthink and Wake Up America, joins Stew to discuss the ADL and how X’s community notes set the record straight on the murderer and rapist Leo Frank.

Leo Frank was found guilty of raping and murdering 13 year-old Mary Phagan.

Frank and his attorneys tried to blame the murder on an illiterate black janitor.

The grand jury, some of which was composed of Jews, charged Leo Frank with the murder.

He was then convicted in a court of law.

Later, his death sentence was commuted to life in prison by the Governor of Georgia.

As a result, an outraged group of Georgia citizens broke into his jail cell, took him to a tree, and hanged him for his crimes.

What happened to Leo Frank is exactly what needs to happen to pedophiles today.

Pedophiles should be put to death and the ADL’s entire existence is based on covering up for a murderer.

Under the guise of “Pride” the left wants to normalize sex with children and pedophilia.

The ADL is on board with this agenda as evidenced by their defense of Leo Frank and their promotion of revisionist history.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3a6kzs-adl-defends-notorious-pedophile-on-twitter-leo-frank-guilty-of-raping-and-m.html