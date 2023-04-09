© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/07/2023 #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
On April 7th 2023, Nicole Tsai (@Nicole7749) from the New Federal State of China showed up on the John Fredericks Radio (@jfradioshow) of the Real America’s Voice (@RealAmVoice). She talked that in terms of Miles Guo's exposé 3 years ago, the CCP does have a long-term plan to destroy and take over the United States.
2023年4月7日，新中国联邦的妮可 (@Nicole7749) 出现在Real Americas Voice电视网的“约翰·弗雷德里克电台”节目 (@jfradioshow)。她谈到，根据文贵先生3年前的爆料，中共确实有一个长期计划，要摧毁和接管美国。